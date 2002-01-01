Company Profile
Ark-La-Tex Solar Power
Ark-La-Tex Solar Power! Enjoy the benefits and advantages of a solar electric production systems. We do complete turnkey system design, installation and support. Our services include: Site evaluation, Installation management, System utility acceptance, commissioning and customer training.
Contact Information
- Address
- 324 County Raod 3103, New Boston, TX 75570 227
- Phone
- 888.637.6527 (888 OF SOLAR)
- altsolarpwr@aol.com
- Website
- http://www altsolar.com