Company Profile
Arka Energy
Arka Energy, a Silicon Valley based startup designs, builds & launches world's most innovative clean energy solutions for a sustainable future. The state-of-the-art Arka Collection of products, developed by Arka Energy, consists of the 'PowerRoof' and the 'PowerGazebo' designed to turn roof and open spaces in homes into an energy-generating asset without compromising on the aesthetics, performance and durability.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5064 Sloan Way, Union City, CA 94587 227
- Phone
- 510-371-8977
- care@arkaenergy.com
- Website
- https://www.arkaenergy.com/