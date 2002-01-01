Company Profile
Armadex
Armadex provides ATEX-certified products essential for safe inspections and maintenance in solar parks, wind turbines, and other renewable energy installations. With explosion-proof cameras and inspection kits, operators can work safely in potentially explosive environments within the renewable energy sector, focusing on reliability, innovation, and fast worldwide delivery.
Contact Information
- Address
- Tinstraat 33, Ridderkerk, Zuid-Holland 2984 AN 152
- Phone
- +31 (0) 85 0713041
- info@armadex.com
- Website
- https://armadex.com/