Company Profile

Armadex

Armadex logo
Armadex provides ATEX-certified products essential for safe inspections and maintenance in solar parks, wind turbines, and other renewable energy installations. With explosion-proof cameras and inspection kits, operators can work safely in potentially explosive environments within the renewable energy sector, focusing on reliability, innovation, and fast worldwide delivery.

Contact Information

Address
Tinstraat 33, Ridderkerk, Zuid-Holland 2984 AN 152
Phone
+31 (0) 85 0713041

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