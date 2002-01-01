Company Profile
ArpitYoga
200hour (Intensive) Yoga teacher Training Course:
The intensive 200 hour yoga teaching training course is a Yoga Alliance, USA certified yoga teacher training course. The duration of the course is 200 hours and its course content and training module follow the guidelines of Yoga Alliance.
The intensive 200 hour yoga teaching training course is a Yoga Alliance, USA certified yoga teacher training course. The duration of the course is 200 hours and its course content and training module follow the guidelines of Yoga Alliance.
Contact Information
- Address
- Near Swarg Ashram Ramjhoola, Rishikesh, 249304 Uttarakhand (INDIA), Rishikesh, Indiana 24930 101
- Phone
- 4047322732
- info@arpityoga.com
- Website
- http://www.arpityoga.com/