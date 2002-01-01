Company Profile
Array Technologies, Inc.
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and high reliability, durability and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. Array's trackers have been optimized through three decades of experience and over 16 GW years of production.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3901 Midway Place NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109 227
- Phone
- 505-881-7567
- info@arraytechinc.com
- Website
- http://arraytechinc.com/