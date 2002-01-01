Company Profile
ASC Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
ASC is a leading BIM services provider in the USA working on domestic and international projects. ASC is a trusted bim outsourcing company for many clients across the world. Being the most trusted bim consultants, We provide BIM services in India, the USA, UK, Europe & Australia. As a bim company, ASC is a trusted bim consultant for architects, general contractors, MEP consultants, building surveyors, land surveyors, marine surveyors, landscape architects, home builders, and retailers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 301, Building 05, Sector 03, MBP, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400710 101
- Phone
- +91 9920523046
- info@asctechno.com
- Website
- https://www.asctechno.com