Company Profile

ASC Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

ASC Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd. logo
ASC is a leading BIM services provider in the USA working on domestic and international projects. ASC is a trusted bim outsourcing company for many clients across the world. Being the most trusted bim consultants, We provide BIM services in India, the USA, UK, Europe & Australia. As a bim company, ASC is a trusted bim consultant for architects, general contractors, MEP consultants, building surveyors, land surveyors, marine surveyors, landscape architects, home builders, and retailers.

Contact Information

Address
301, Building 05, Sector 03, MBP, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400710 101
Phone
+91 9920523046

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