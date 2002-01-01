Company Profile
Ascension Industries, Inc.
Ascension Industries offers companies the ability to move from idea to finished product in a single building, thereby allowing companies to develop their products faster, cheaper, and with lower ongoing fabrication costs.
As well as grid-scale energy storage technologies and fuel cell development, Ascension is currently helping a range of companies develop a number of green energy products - including projects in power generation, biomass conversion, bio-diesel and alternate fuel processing.
As well as grid-scale energy storage technologies and fuel cell development, Ascension is currently helping a range of companies develop a number of green energy products - including projects in power generation, biomass conversion, bio-diesel and alternate fuel processing.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1254 Erie Avenue, North Tonawanda, NY 14120 227
- Phone
- 716-693-9381
- sales@asmfab.com
- Website
- http://www.asmfab.com