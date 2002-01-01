Company Profile
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
Ascent Solar's ground-breaking solar technology delivers the highest efficiency rates available. We manufacture the only thin-film CIGS on plastic substrate, which provides unprecedented flexibility and lightweight advantages. Our technology easily integrates into a wide range of product applications, including roofing surfaces for buildings, portable electronic products, defense applications, space solutions, vehicles and more.
Contact Information
- Address
- 12300 N. Grant St., Thornton, CO 80241 227
- Phone
- 1.720.872.5000
- Website
- http://ascentsolar.com