Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. logo
Ascent Solar's ground-breaking solar technology delivers the highest efficiency rates available. We manufacture the only thin-film CIGS on plastic substrate, which provides unprecedented flexibility and lightweight advantages. Our technology easily integrates into a wide range of product applications, including roofing surfaces for buildings, portable electronic products, defense applications, space solutions, vehicles and more.

Contact Information

Address
12300 N. Grant St., Thornton, CO 80241 227
Phone
1.720.872.5000

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