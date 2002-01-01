Company Profile
ASEES
ASEES (Sino-Spanish Association for Energy and Sustainability) opens a direct channel between Spain and China in the energy and environment sectors in which Spain has a high level of innovation and competitiveness. This collaborative platform offers China the tools it needs to undertake urgent remodelling in its development strategy and to achieve a more sustainable future.
Contact Information
- Address
- Vili International, 167, Linhe Xi Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510610 45
- Phone
- +862038778301
- comunicacion@asees.es
- Website
- http://www.asees.es