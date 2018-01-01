Asia-Pacific Biomass Energy Exhibition--APBE

Preview of APBE 2018

Expanding its show floor to 16,000 sq.m, APBE 2018 is ready to receive 180 exhibitors with 10,000 visitor footfall. To meet worldwide increasing need for gasification and garbage power generation, the show will be on the lookout for more exhibitors from these 2 sectors. Concurrently held with several other heating-related trade shows, APBE 2018 will provide you with a complete suite of heating solution.