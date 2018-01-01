Company Profile
Asia-Pacific Biomass Energy Exhibition--APBE
Preview of APBE 2018
Expanding its show floor to 16,000 sq.m, APBE 2018 is ready to receive 180 exhibitors with 10,000 visitor footfall. To meet worldwide increasing need for gasification and garbage power generation, the show will be on the lookout for more exhibitors from these 2 sectors. Concurrently held with several other heating-related trade shows, APBE 2018 will provide you with a complete suite of heating solution.
Expanding its show floor to 16,000 sq.m, APBE 2018 is ready to receive 180 exhibitors with 10,000 visitor footfall. To meet worldwide increasing need for gasification and garbage power generation, the show will be on the lookout for more exhibitors from these 2 sectors. Concurrently held with several other heating-related trade shows, APBE 2018 will provide you with a complete suite of heating solution.
Contact Information
- Address
- China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, Guangzhou, Guangdong 510080 45
- Phone
- +8620 29188153
- apbechina@yeah.net
- Website
- http://www.apbechina.com