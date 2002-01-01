Company Profile

Asicot Technologies

Asicot Technologies logo
Asicot Technologies is a single point solution provider for your instrumentation and automation needs. With our vast experience and hands-on with some of the leading industrial brands makes us standout from our competitors. We are manufacturer for control panels, MCC panels, instrumentation and partners for some of the leading brands in industrial sector which caters instrumentation for,

FLOW

PRESSURE

LEVEL

TEMPERATURE

ANALYTICAL

While automation is our strength to make the loop complete

Contact Information

Address
Tiny Industrial Estate, Plot 89, Kondhwa Bk, Pune - 411048, Maharashtra, Pune, Maharashatra 411048 101
Phone
+91 9762109394

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