Aspire Power Solutions is building an intelligent Prosumer Marketplace that connects Producing Consumers of Electricity (Prosumers) to a Better Energy Experience Starting in Nigeria and across Africa. We take an analytic, technology, and long-term service driven approach to ensuring that Prosumers don't walk alone. We optimize your energy generation and consumption profile over time to give you the 'Power To Be'. What makes Aspire Power stand out from other sustainable energy companies in Nigeria is the fact that we have one of the cheapest and most flexible payment plans that effectively cater to the homes, SMEs, commercials and communities.