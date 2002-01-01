Company Profile
Association of Energ Market Innovators
A strong voice for market, competition and innovation.
Bundesverband Neue Energiewirtschaft e.V. (bne / Association of Energy Market Innovators) represents the interests of grid-independent energy suppliers and energy service companies in Germany. Unlike suppliers with a connected grid, our members are free of monopoly interests: They are committed to fair competition and a diverse energy market.
Bundesverband Neue Energiewirtschaft e.V. (bne / Association of Energy Market Innovators) represents the interests of grid-independent energy suppliers and energy service companies in Germany. Unlike suppliers with a connected grid, our members are free of monopoly interests: They are committed to fair competition and a diverse energy market.
Contact Information
- Address
- Hackescher Markt 4, Berlin, Berlin 10178 83
- Phone
- +49-30-400-5485-18