Company Profile
ASSYCE Asia
ASSYCE ASIA was created in 2011 as part of the Assyce Group, it was established in order to construct one of the first commercial Solar Power Plants in Thailand. The company is made up of a multidisciplinary team of engineering specialists.
ASSYCE Asia's Services include EPC, O&M, Project Management and Plant Audits of Solar Projects.
ASSYCE Asia's Services include EPC, O&M, Project Management and Plant Audits of Solar Projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- Sukhumvit 31, Bangkok, Bangkok 10110 213
- Phone
- 021179545
- dominik@assyceasia.com
- Website
- http://www.assyceasia.com