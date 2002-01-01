ATAS International, Inc., a leading manufacturer of metal roofing, wall and ceiling panels, that produces systems for commercial and residential buildings offers a product line with over 20 profiles available in aluminum, steel, zinc and copper. ATAS also produces energy efficient building envelope technologies that include ENERGY STAR® qualified Cool Roofing products, a transpired solar collector that utilizes precision perforated metal panels to preheat ventilation air via solar energy, and a photovoltaic film for standing seam metal roofing that generates clean renewable electric energy.