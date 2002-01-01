Company Profile

Athena Renewables Energy

Athena Renewables Energy logo
Discover the future of sustainable energy with Athena Renewable Energy, a premier investment platform under Actis India, dedicated to fostering the growth of sustainable and renewable energy in India. Committed to an environmentally friendly approach, Athena adheres to a zero-harm rule and implements the best business practices to minimize soil contamination. Conducting business responsibly and sustainably, Athena enhances asset quality to achieve superior outcomes.

Contact Information

Address
08B116, WeWork Enam Sambhav, C 20 G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051 101
Phone
0231456779

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