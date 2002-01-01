Company Profile
Athena Renewables Energy
Discover the future of sustainable energy with Athena Renewable Energy, a premier investment platform under Actis India, dedicated to fostering the growth of sustainable and renewable energy in India. Committed to an environmentally friendly approach, Athena adheres to a zero-harm rule and implements the best business practices to minimize soil contamination. Conducting business responsibly and sustainably, Athena enhances asset quality to achieve superior outcomes.
Contact Information
- Address
- 08B116, WeWork Enam Sambhav, C 20 G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051 101
- Phone
- 0231456779
- info@athenare.in
- Website
- https://www.athenare.in/