ATI Systems Inc

ATI Systems designs indoor and outdoor Siren Emergency mass notification systems with voice intelligibility and including Seismic Sensory, Flood Warning, Text and Email messaging. We also build and installs mass notification systems for Community, Campus, Industrial and Military markets. Incorporated in Massachusetts ,ATI Systems has grown into a worldwide system integrator, designer, manufacturer and supplier of reliable emergency warning and mass notification systems.

We manufacture our own products in our Boston, Massachusetts, USA headquarters. We are IPAWS and CAP compliant and able to customize each system with a broad range of communication and control capabilities.

Our expertise in redundant system design, wireless communication, backup power systems, existing system integration and diagnostic monitoring produces a reliable, field-tested final product.