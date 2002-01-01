ATO Inverter Charger Inc, sells a complete line of high efficiency and high quality power inverters, like modified sine wave inverter, pure sine wave inverter, and pure sine wave inverter charger. The power inverters are available in different voltage and load capacities up to 6000 Watt, which are widely used in wind generator, solar power system, house, vehicle, ship, navigation, mobile electricity work and telecommunications device, launch station and anywhere the AC power is needed.