Company Profile
ATO Single/Dual Stage Vacuum Pump
ATO single and dual stage rotary vane pumps provide a wide range of pumping speeds and configurations. Oil-sealed rotary vane vacuum pumps offers models with pumping speeds from 2.5, 3 to 10, 12 CFM. These high-capacity oil-lubricated rotary vane pumps are compact and environmentally friendly alternatives to large industrial pumps with similar speeds. They feature reliable components, high pumping speeds at low pressures, low noise.
Contact Information
- Address
- 965 Citadel Drive Suite, Los Angeles, California 90045 227
- Phone
- 3126801219
- yyq@ato.com
- Website
- http://www.ato.com/vacuum-pump