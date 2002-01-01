Atrex Energy, Inc.

Atrex Energy makes CSA-approved, fuel-efficient solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generators fueled by natural gas or propane. Small blowers are their only moving parts.

Atrex SOFCs provide unobtrusive, small, quiet 5-60vdc remote power in three load-following models: 500W, 1kW, and 1,5kW, and are deployed throughout North America for applications like microwave and broadband repeater towers, cathodic protection, instrumentation & control, SCADA, injection and plunge pumps, surveillance, RR signals.