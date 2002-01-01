Company Profile
Atrex Energy, Inc.
Atrex Energy makes CSA-approved, fuel-efficient solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generators fueled by natural gas or propane. Small blowers are their only moving parts.
Atrex SOFCs provide unobtrusive, small, quiet 5-60vdc remote power in three load-following models: 500W, 1kW, and 1,5kW, and are deployed throughout North America for applications like microwave and broadband repeater towers, cathodic protection, instrumentation & control, SCADA, injection and plunge pumps, surveillance, RR signals.
Atrex SOFCs provide unobtrusive, small, quiet 5-60vdc remote power in three load-following models: 500W, 1kW, and 1,5kW, and are deployed throughout North America for applications like microwave and broadband repeater towers, cathodic protection, instrumentation & control, SCADA, injection and plunge pumps, surveillance, RR signals.
Contact Information
- Address
- 19 Walpole Park South, Walpole, MA 02081 227
- Phone
- (781) 461-8251
- sales@atrexenergy.com
- Website
- http://atrexenergy.com