Company Profile
Attabox Enclosures
AttaBox® Industrial Enclosures has been producing the latest design of polycarbonate enclosures in the marketplace for the last ten years but overall manufacturing experience of non-metallic enclosures covers more than 60 years.
What started out as a solution for excessive corrosion in a gulf coast oil platform application, has become a diverse product offering for a wide variety of industries providing solutions to solve everyday problems.
What started out as a solution for excessive corrosion in a gulf coast oil platform application, has become a diverse product offering for a wide variety of industries providing solutions to solve everyday problems.
Contact Information
- Address
- 500 Maple St, Belding, Michigan 48809 227
- Phone
- 6167940700
- csr@robroyenclosures.com
- Website
- https://attabox.com/