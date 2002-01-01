Attic Breeze manufactures solar powered ventilation products and tubular skylights designed to save consumers both energy and money. Offering an industry leading lifetime warranty, Attic Breeze solar attic fans and tubular skylights feature a durable all metal construction that is engineered to withstand the harshest weather conditions. Attic Breeze solar attic fans are made in USA and designed to offer the highest airflow performance of any solar fan product available on the market.