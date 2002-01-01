Company Profile
Audio Command Systems
According to CE Pro, a nationally recognized trade magazine, ACS is the number one custom designer and installer of residential entertainment systems in America.
Founded in 1976, ACS has thirty four years experience providing sophisticated yet simple to use hardware and software solutions. ACS's core technologies greatly enhance the way homeowners experience and use smart home technology. No other company has the depth of experience designing, installing and servicing smart home solutions.
Founded in 1976, ACS has thirty four years experience providing sophisticated yet simple to use hardware and software solutions. ACS's core technologies greatly enhance the way homeowners experience and use smart home technology. No other company has the depth of experience designing, installing and servicing smart home solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 694 Main Street, Westbury, NY 11590 227
- Phone
- 516-997-5800
- mcurtin@audiocommand.com
- Website
- http://www.audiocommand.com/