Australian Public Affairs is a communication strategy and campaign management firm with expertise across a wide range of business and industry sectors.



Throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific, we and our partners offer a comprehensive communication solution from research and strategy development through to campaign management and rollout.



For the past 13 years, Australian Public Affairs has represented multinational and local corporations, domestic and foreign governments, industries, schools, churches and community groups.



Our staff are former journalists, political advisors and policy developers who are professional and ethical in their approach to public affairs and client accountability.