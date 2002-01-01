Australian Solar Designs Pty Ltd

Our commercial solar division covers solar panel-based power systems installed on the rooftops of businesses, schools, and community organizations throughout Australia. Our capabilities span from a 100-KW system to multi-megawatt projects.



Any business with a large roof space could reap the rewards of installing a commercial-scale solar power system. You only need a minimum 200m2 of free roof space, unimpeded and unshaped, with preferably a northerly aspect.