Company Profile
AutomatedBuildings.com
Since 1999 AutomatedBuildings.com has been an on line magazine and web resource. We provide the news and connection to the community of change agents that are creating our present definition of smart, intelligent, integrated, connected, green, and converged large buildings. Our virtual magazine and web resource provides a searchable platform for discussion and exchange while creating opportunities for B2B for all new and existing stakeholders.
Contact Information
- Address
- 25, Sidney, BC V8L2B9 39
- Phone
- 250-656-5378