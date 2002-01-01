Automation Systems Interconnect (ASI), is a supplier of a very wide range of high quality competitively priced electrical components for the solar industry, typically saving our customers 20%-50% and more when compared to industry leaders offering like products. We offer Solar Connectors, Couplers, Wire Duct, Industrial Enclosures, 1000VDC Terminal Blocks, DC Circuit Breakers, 1000VDC Rated Fuses, High Current Terminal Blocks and PCB Terminal Blocks, kWh Meters, PV System Surge Protectors, etc.