Auxin Solar is a worldwide provider of solar modules, 10W-290W, and turnkey solar products. We have IEC61215, IEC61730, and UL certificates for our solar modules. Auxin Solar is listed with various government solar subsidy organizations qualifying users of Auxin Solar panels to apply for government subsidy. Auxin Solar is located in the heart of silicon valley in Northern California. Optimal product design and production quality is at the core of our daily mindset.