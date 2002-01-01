Company Profile
Aveda Corporation
Aveda™, The Art and Science of Pure Flower and Plant Essences™, was founded in 1978 with the goal of providing beauty industry professionals with high performance, botanically based products that would be better for service providers and their guests, as well as for the planet.
Aveda manufactures professional plant-based hair care, skin care, makeup, Pure-Fume™ and lifestyle products.
Aveda manufactures professional plant-based hair care, skin care, makeup, Pure-Fume™ and lifestyle products.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4000 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Blaine, MN 55449 227
- Phone
- 763-951-4100
- evmiller@aveda.com