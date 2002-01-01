Company Profile
Avery Dennison Label & Packaging Materials
Experience Avery Dennison's pressure-sensitive label materials. Influence Consumers at the shelf with our portfolio of pressure-sensitive adhesive labels. Our Label and Packaging Materials (LPM) division offers pressure-sensitive label stock and adhesive film that can be designed and manufactured for any application. We combine creative expertise and engineering with best-in-class automation to produce solutions whose beauty and performance help some of the world's top brands.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8080 Norton Parkway, Mentor, Ohio 44060 227
- Phone
- (440) 534-4700