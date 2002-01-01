Company Profile

Avery Dennison Label &amp; Packaging Materials

Avery Dennison Label &amp; Packaging Materials logo
Experience Avery Dennison's pressure-sensitive label materials. Influence Consumers at the shelf with our portfolio of pressure-sensitive adhesive labels. Our Label and Packaging Materials (LPM) division offers pressure-sensitive label stock and adhesive film that can be designed and manufactured for any application. We combine creative expertise and engineering with best-in-class automation to produce solutions whose beauty and performance help some of the world's top brands.

Contact Information

Address
8080 Norton Parkway, Mentor, Ohio 44060 227
Phone
(440) 534-4700

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