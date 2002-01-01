Company Profile
AWPower
"AWPower, an energy solutions provider based in Cape Town, provides customised photovoltaic energy solutions and monitoring and maintenance for residential and commercial applications. These energy solutions consist of solar energy systems, battery backup systems and electric vehicle charging stations."
Contact Information
- Address
- Punters Way, Block B Greenford Office Estate, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7708, Cape Town, Western Cape 7708 199
- Phone
- 086 111 1601
- info@awpower.co.za
- Website
- https://www.awpower.co.za/