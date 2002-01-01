Company Profile
AXYS Technologies Inc.
AXYS Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures and deploys remote environmental monitoring systems worldwide. AXYS applies the extensive knowledge and experience it has gained over the last 40 years to marine, freshwater, offshore wind resource assessment, and land-based monitoring systems that measure aquatic, oceanic and atmospheric parameters. AXYS also offers data management services and technical field services to train and support customers in the operation and maintenance of all products.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2045 Mills Road, Sidney, BC V8L 5X2 39
- Phone
- 250-655-5860
- info@axys.com
- Website
- http://www.axystechnologies.com