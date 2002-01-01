Company Profile

AYN Infotech Limited

AYN Infotech Limited logo
AYN InfoTech Limited is an independent, leading IT firm specialized in the emerging digital transformation as well as efficient Enterprise business applications (CRM, ERP, CBS, Healthcare) implementations, ranging from mid - to large-sized private- and public-sector organizations globally. We work on innovative ideas by leveraging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and IoT to provide excellent products and services.

Contact Information

Address
Rajashree Estate, 2nd Flr, Sr.No. 278/3, Hinjewadi Phase-2, Pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411057 101
Phone
1800 266 8999

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