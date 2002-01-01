Company Profile
AYN Infotech Limited
AYN InfoTech Limited is an independent, leading IT firm specialized in the emerging digital transformation as well as efficient Enterprise business applications (CRM, ERP, CBS, Healthcare) implementations, ranging from mid - to large-sized private- and public-sector organizations globally. We work on innovative ideas by leveraging technologies like AI, Blockchain, and IoT to provide excellent products and services.
Contact Information
- Address
- Rajashree Estate, 2nd Flr, Sr.No. 278/3, Hinjewadi Phase-2, Pune, Pune, Maharashtra 411057 101
- Phone
- 1800 266 8999
- media@ayninfotech.com
- Website
- https://www.ayninfotech.com/