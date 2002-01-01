Aztec Solar Power LLC

Aztec Solar is a full service EPC specializing in the design, engineering, procurement and construction of residential and commercial Solar Arrays. Working with a host of PPA Providers to finance projects, Aztec Solar completely manages, in house, the design, engineering, permitting, construction and after care monitoring and maintenance of solar systems from 4 kW residential installations up to 1 megawatt industrial installations. Aztec Solar also installs Solar Thermal & GeoThermal systems.