Company Profile
AZU eMobility Pvt Ltd
Clean City Transit Project-CCT is ALTA / AZU primary business strategy. The CCT project aims to assist Governments in transforming to Clean Urban transportation without financial burden on the Government by progressively introducing Microvast 10 minutes Fast Charge and long cycle life battery technology to city buses, taxis and passenger cars.
Clean City Transit Project-CCT is ALTA / AZU primary business strategy.
Clean City Transit Project-CCT is ALTA / AZU primary business strategy.
Contact Information
- Address
- Level 1, Tower D, RMZ Infinity Muncipal No-3, Old Madras Road Bangalore, INDIA 560016, Bangalore, Karnataka 560016 101
- Phone
- 9620211240
- manaf@altaenergy.in
- Website
- http://www.azuemobility.in