Company Profile
Azure Power
Azure power - a Solar Power Generation company - aims to become the lowest-cost power producer in the world. They sell solar power in India on long-term fixed-price contracts that in many cases are at par or below prevailing alternative prices for the customers. Since its inception, they have successfully managed to substantially reduce total Solar Power Plant Costs, which includes a significant decrease in the balance of systems costs due to innovative engineering, design and procurement effort
Contact Information
- Address
- 1300 I St NW Suite 400E Washington DC - 20005, USA, Washington DC, Washington 20005 227
- Phone
- 1149409800
- info@azurepower.com
- Website
- https://www.azurepower.com/