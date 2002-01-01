Company Profile
B-57, Sec 57
Kernel Data Recovery is a product development company that specializes in providing data recovery solutions for both enterprise and home users. Set up in the year 2004, Kernel Data Recovery has since released many best-selling data recovery tools and has registered growth at the rate of 200 percent annually for the same period. You can visit the website http://www.edbtopsttutorial.com/ for more information.
Contact Information
- Address
- Noida, noida, U.P. 201301 101
- Phone
- 9818725861
- Website
- http://www.edbtopsttutorial.com/