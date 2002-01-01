B&B Power Co,.Ltd

B&B Power is an international and professional PV enterprise.The core business is to manufacture solar inverters for grid connected, off grid (stand alone) and hybrid applications. We also provide project consultation,system design, technical support etc.In 2013, B&B Power became a wholly owned subsidiary of MOSO POWER, publicly listed in the Stocks market (Stock No.: 002660)Chinese name into 'Shenzhen MOSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd'.