Company Profile
Bács-Zöldenergia Kft.
Bács-Zöldenergia Kft. is one of the top companies that distribute and install solar cells in Hungary. We ensure that the quality of both the solar equipment and the installation is amongst the best. With many years of experience behind us, we guarantee excellence and satisfaction. Visit our website for more useful information, repairing guidance and services.
Contact Information
- Address
- Forrás u. 2/A, Kecskemét, Bács-Kiskun 6000 99
- Phone
- +36 (76) 504-709
- info@bze.hu
- Website
- http://bze.hu