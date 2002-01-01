BACH KHOA INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT OF SOLAR ENERGY

SolarBK Holdings is the leading Renewable Energy Group in Vietnam, having a complete value chain, which includes:

• Solar ESCO: providing flexible financial solutions of clean energy for specific customers.

• IREX is a Vietnamese company which owns a high-end manufacturing complex, exporting renewable energy products to different parts of the World.

• SolarBK provides full-package solutions and deliver EPC projects.

• SolarGATES : Distributing diversified products, applications and solutions