Company Profile
BACH KHOA INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT OF SOLAR ENERGY
SolarBK Holdings is the leading Renewable Energy Group in Vietnam, having a complete value chain, which includes:
• Solar ESCO: providing flexible financial solutions of clean energy for specific customers.
• IREX is a Vietnamese company which owns a high-end manufacturing complex, exporting renewable energy products to different parts of the World.
• SolarBK provides full-package solutions and deliver EPC projects.
• SolarGATES : Distributing diversified products, applications and solutions
• Solar ESCO: providing flexible financial solutions of clean energy for specific customers.
• IREX is a Vietnamese company which owns a high-end manufacturing complex, exporting renewable energy products to different parts of the World.
• SolarBK provides full-package solutions and deliver EPC projects.
• SolarGATES : Distributing diversified products, applications and solutions
Contact Information
- Address
- No 47, Le Van Thinh street, quarter 5, Binh Trung Dong ward, Ho Chi Minh, Ho Chi Minh 700000 233
- Phone
- +84."Ž28 7300 6759
- info@solarbk.vn
- Website
- https://solarbk.vn/en