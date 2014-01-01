Company Profile
Backwoods Solar
Backwoods Solar has been designing and helping customers, worldwide, with customized renewable energy systems, step by step, for over 30 years. Every one of our sales techs live with at least some of the products that we feature on our website and in our catalog. When you order from us you're not just getting products we believe in, you're getting lifelong support from our team of experts.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1589 Rapid Lightning Road, Sandpoint, ID 83864 227
- Phone
- 208-263-4290
- info@backwoodssolar.com