Company Profile
Badar Energy
Badar Energy is a leading lithium battery company committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions. We specialize in providing cutting-edge solar energy systems, lithium battery storage, energy efficiency solutions, EV charging stations, and hybrid power systems. Our innovative approach ensures reliable, eco-friendly, cost-effective energy solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial needs. At Badar Energy, we empower a greener future with smart and sustainable power technologies.
Contact Information
- Address
- C-175, 19 Block, near Aziz Bhatti Park, Block 9 Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, Karachi City, Sindh, Karachi, Sindh 75300 164
- Phone
- 9231682229
- seo@badarenergy.com
- Website
- https://badarenergy.com/