BAILIWICK SYNERGY RESOURCES LIMITED (BSR) is a private company that is limited by shares. It is incorporated under THE COMPANY AND ALLIED MATTERS ACT 1990 with Corporate Affairs Commission Reference number RC 1019796. We are established with the intention of providing a full range of highly qualified professionals in the areas of power, mechanical, civil, electrical, instrumentation, construction, procurement, installation and maintenance.



Our Mission

To be the best in the eyes of our clients, employees, shareholders and the general public by remaining