Baja Carports [Baja Construction Co., Inc.]

Baja Carports 38-years industry experience. Nationwide services include in-house design/engineering, supply and self-performed installation. Baja's cost-efficient pre-engineered bolted connection framing systems and components are configured from cold-rolled light-gauge, high tensile-steel. For large coverage areas, used for "long-span" conditions, Baja's structural steel configurations can simplify the design process by providing a cost-effective solution. Baja helps customers meet their local jurisdiction requirements, with standard framing systems capable of meeting live/snow loads up to 90 psf and wind speeds up to 170 mph or customized to special loading requirements to customer specific conditions. Emphasis is placed on site layout to obtain maximum coverage with optimal PV production.