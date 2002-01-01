Company Profile
Baker Electric Solar
Baker Electric Solar designs, builds and installs photovoltaic solar power systems for new and existing homes, commercial facilities and utility-scale projects across Southern California.
If you're looking for the best in San Diego solar power, trust the experts at Baker Electric Solar to take care of your home energy needs. We've proudly served local home and business owners with quality electrical work since 1938 and have been offering sun-powered options since 2003.
If you're looking for the best in San Diego solar power, trust the experts at Baker Electric Solar to take care of your home energy needs. We've proudly served local home and business owners with quality electrical work since 1938 and have been offering sun-powered options since 2003.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2140 Enterprise St., Escondido, CA 92029 227
- Phone
- 877-543-8765
- Website
- http://bakerelectricsolar.com