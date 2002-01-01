Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc. provides clean energy fuel cell products enabling optimized power systems for a range of applications. We are recognized as the world leader in design, development and manufacture of zero-emission proton exchange membrane fuel cells and are focused on accelerating commercial adoption.
Contact Information
- Address
- 9000 Glenlyon Parkway, Burnaby, British Columbia V5J 5J8 39
- Phone
- 604-454-0900
- marketing@ballard.com
- Website
- http://www.ballard.com