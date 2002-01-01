Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems logo
Ballard Power Systems Inc. provides clean energy fuel cell products enabling optimized power systems for a range of applications. We are recognized as the world leader in design, development and manufacture of zero-emission proton exchange membrane fuel cells and are focused on accelerating commercial adoption.

Contact Information

Address
9000 Glenlyon Parkway, Burnaby, British Columbia V5J 5J8 39
Phone
604-454-0900

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