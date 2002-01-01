Balqon Corporation is developer, manufacturer and distributor of electric vehicles, battery systems and lithium batteries for solar, wind, telecom and related renewable energy storage applications. Company sells battery systems ranging in energy from 5 kwhr to 1 Mwhr systems for off-grid and on-grid applications. Company also distributes lithium iron phosphate batteries ranging from 40 ahr to 1000 ahr capacity for electric vehicle and energy storage applications.