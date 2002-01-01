Company Profile
Bamboo Luxury Spa
Experience premium massages, facials & holistic wellness at Bamboo Luxury Spa in Juhu, Mumbai, opposite J.W. Marriott. Book your luxury spa session today.
Bamboo Luxury Spa is a premium wellness destination located in Juhu, Mumbai, opposite J.W. Marriott. We offer expert massages, rejuvenating facials, and holistic therapies designed to relax the body, refresh the mind, and restore balance. Serving clients from Juhu, Andheri, and across Mumbai, Bamboo Luxury Spa is known for
Bamboo Luxury Spa is a premium wellness destination located in Juhu, Mumbai, opposite J.W. Marriott. We offer expert massages, rejuvenating facials, and holistic therapies designed to relax the body, refresh the mind, and restore balance. Serving clients from Juhu, Andheri, and across Mumbai, Bamboo Luxury Spa is known for
Contact Information
- Address
- Shop 401, Aryston Center, Juhu Tara Rd, opp. Jw Marriott, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 4000, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049 101
- Phone
- 097695 51199
- Website
- https://bambooluxuryspa.com/