Company Profile

Bamboo Luxury Spa

Bamboo Luxury Spa logo
Experience premium massages, facials & holistic wellness at Bamboo Luxury Spa in Juhu, Mumbai, opposite J.W. Marriott. Book your luxury spa session today.

Bamboo Luxury Spa is a premium wellness destination located in Juhu, Mumbai, opposite J.W. Marriott. We offer expert massages, rejuvenating facials, and holistic therapies designed to relax the body, refresh the mind, and restore balance. Serving clients from Juhu, Andheri, and across Mumbai, Bamboo Luxury Spa is known for

Contact Information

Address
Shop 401, Aryston Center, Juhu Tara Rd, opp. Jw Marriott, Juhu Tara, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 4000, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049 101
Phone
097695 51199

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