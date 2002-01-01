Experience premium massages, facials & holistic wellness at Bamboo Luxury Spa in Juhu, Mumbai, opposite J.W. Marriott. Book your luxury spa session today.



Bamboo Luxury Spa is a premium wellness destination located in Juhu, Mumbai, opposite J.W. Marriott. We offer expert massages, rejuvenating facials, and holistic therapies designed to relax the body, refresh the mind, and restore balance. Serving clients from Juhu, Andheri, and across Mumbai, Bamboo Luxury Spa is known for