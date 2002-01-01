Company Profile

Band Saw-Way Train Industries Co., Ltd.

Band Saw-Way Train Industries Co., Ltd. logo
WAY TRAIN INDUSTRIES is so lely dedicated to making bandsaws. We were established in March, 1983. We now have over 25 years experience developing and producing automatic band saws. We currently manufacture over 30 types of band saws, supplying 50 industrialized countries on five continents.

Contact Information

Address
No.1008, Hou Chuang Rd.,, Pei Tun Chu,, Taichung City 40679 210
Phone
886-4-2422-3291

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