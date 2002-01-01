Company Profile
Band Saw-Way Train Industries Co., Ltd.
WAY TRAIN INDUSTRIES is so lely dedicated to making bandsaws. We were established in March, 1983. We now have over 25 years experience developing and producing automatic band saws. We currently manufacture over 30 types of band saws, supplying 50 industrialized countries on five continents.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.1008, Hou Chuang Rd.,, Pei Tun Chu,, Taichung City 40679 210
- Phone
- 886-4-2422-3291
- waytrain@hotmail.com.tw
- Website
- http://www.waytrain.com