Company Profile
Bane Marketing & Communications
Bane Marketing & Communications is retained by a variety of Energy Technology, Services, and Cleantech companies to design and execute their marketing and communications programs. Bane's ability to uniquely position a company's product or service and articulate its value proposition has resulted in significant sales pipeline growth and numerous industry awards of recognition for Bane clients.
Contact Information
- Address
- 46 Sexton St., Sudbury, MA 01776 227
- Phone
- 978-443-2378
- mbane@banemarketing.com
- Website
- http://www.banemarketing.com